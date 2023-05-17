MacKenzie Gore gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 61.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-5).

Miami has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-20-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 9-10 10-12 11-9 17-16 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.