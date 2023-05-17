Marlins vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
MacKenzie Gore gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-135
|+110
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 61.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-5).
- Miami has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-20-2 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-11
|9-10
|10-12
|11-9
|17-16
|4-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.