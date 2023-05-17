How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will attempt to knock off Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins when the teams meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 38 total home runs.
- Miami's .385 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).
- Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (146 total).
- The Marlins' .306 on-base percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Miami's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.370).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Cabrera is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.
- Cabrera is trying to secure his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Derek Law
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
