Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will attempt to knock off Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins when the teams meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 38 total home runs.

Miami's .385 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (146 total).

The Marlins' .306 on-base percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Miami's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.370).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.

Cabrera is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Cabrera is trying to secure his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Derek Law 5/14/2023 Reds W 3-1 Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson

