The Miami Marlins (21-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-24) will go head to head on Wednesday, May 17 at LoanDepot park, with Edward Cabrera getting the ball for the Marlins and MacKenzie Gore taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Marlins and Nationals game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 8-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.