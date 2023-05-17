Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Cabrera has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4 at Cubs May. 5 5.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 5.0 3 2 2 12 5 at Braves Apr. 24 4.1 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Giants Apr. 18 6.0 6 2 2 8 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .386/.442/.479 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 35 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He's slashed .238/.317/.503 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 44 hits with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .282/.339/.429 so far this year.

Thomas heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

