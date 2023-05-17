The Miami Marlins (21-21) are looking for Bryan De La Cruz to continue a 10-game hitting streak versus the Washington Nationals (18-24) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (2-3) for the Marlins and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will send Cabrera (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 7.6 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Cabrera has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw four scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.29, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.

Gore has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore will try to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.