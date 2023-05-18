Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Looking to wager on Ekblad's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

In Ekblad's 71 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Ekblad goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 71 Games 5 38 Points 2 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

