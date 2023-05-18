Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 68 Games 6 78 Points 5 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 2

