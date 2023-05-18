Anthony Duclair and the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Duclair in the Panthers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of 20 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Duclair has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Duclair goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 4 9 Points 7 2 Goals 4 7 Assists 3

