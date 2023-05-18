Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anton Lundell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Lundell has an implied probability of 29% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 73 Games 6 33 Points 2 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

