Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

Montour has a goal in 16 games this season through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 51 of 80 games this year, Montour has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.4% based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 80 Games 6 73 Points 5 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.