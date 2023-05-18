Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Fancy a bet on Verhaeghe in the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.5% that he goes over.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 81 Games 6 73 Points 6 42 Goals 3 31 Assists 3

