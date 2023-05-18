Eetu Luostarinen will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Luostarinen's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

0.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 24 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Luostarinen hits the over on his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.3% of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 6 43 Points 0 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

