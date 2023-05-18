Gustav Forsling will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Prop bets for Forsling in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

Forsling has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 6 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.