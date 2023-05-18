The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

You can tune in to TNT to see the Panthers look to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

