The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-145) in this matchup against the Panthers (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers registered just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 66 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games and picked up 50 points with a record of 23-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 20-11-3 to register 43 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.