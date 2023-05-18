Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-145) in this matchup against the Panthers (+125).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- Florida has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Panthers registered just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).
- When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 66 games, earning 100 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games and picked up 50 points with a record of 23-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 20-11-3 to register 43 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
