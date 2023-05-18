Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (22-21) versus the Washington Nationals (18-25) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 18.
The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.23 ERA).
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.
- Miami is 4-1 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 150 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Eury Pérez vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Derek Law
|May 14
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|May 16
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray
|May 17
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 18
|Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Trevor Williams
|May 19
|@ Giants
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 20
|@ Giants
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
|May 21
|@ Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
|May 23
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
