Thursday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (22-21) versus the Washington Nationals (18-25) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 18.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.23 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

Miami is 4-1 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 150 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Marlins have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule