Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Nationals are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-150). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 64.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-5).

Miami has gone 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-21-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-11 9-10 10-12 12-9 17-16 5-5

