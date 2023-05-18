How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in baseball with 39 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Miami has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (150 total runs).
- The Marlins are 26th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Miami has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.364).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Derek Law
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
