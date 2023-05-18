Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in baseball with 39 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Miami has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (150 total runs).

The Marlins are 26th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Miami has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.364).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (0-0) in his second start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Derek Law 5/14/2023 Reds W 3-1 Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber

