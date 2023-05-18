The Miami Marlins (22-21) will be seeking a series sweep when they take on the Washington Nationals (18-25) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, May 18 at 1:10 PM ET. Eury Perez will get the nod for the Marlins, while Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.23 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Miami has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

