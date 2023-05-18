Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 56 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .389/.444/.486 so far this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .240/.321/.520 on the season.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has recorded 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.337/.425 on the season.

Thomas takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.