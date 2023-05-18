Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Nationals on May 18, 2023
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 56 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .389/.444/.486 so far this season.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.520 on the season.
- Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has recorded 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.337/.425 on the season.
- Thomas takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
