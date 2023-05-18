The Miami Marlins (22-21) will look for Bryan De La Cruz to continue an 11-game hitting streak versus the Washington Nationals (18-25) on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.23 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a batting average against of .222 and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (1-1) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.

Williams enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Williams has put together six starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

