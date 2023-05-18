Matthew Tkachuk Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Hurricanes - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Tkachuk against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Tkachuk Season Stats Insights
- Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is +29.
- Tkachuk has a goal in 31 games this season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals seven times.
- Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.
- Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.
- The implied probability is 40.8% that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|79
|Games
|5
|109
|Points
|3
|40
|Goals
|1
|69
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.