Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Tkachuk against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

  • Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is +29.
  • Tkachuk has a goal in 31 games this season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals seven times.
  • Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.
  • Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.
  • The implied probability is 40.8% that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
  • The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina
79 Games 5
109 Points 3
40 Goals 1
69 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.