Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Tkachuk against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is +29.

Tkachuk has a goal in 31 games this season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 79 Games 5 109 Points 3 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 2

