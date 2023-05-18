On Thursday the Florida Panthers take the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players