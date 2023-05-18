On Thursday the Florida Panthers take the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

