How to Watch the Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday the Florida Panthers take the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
Check out the Hurricanes-Panthers game on TNT.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
