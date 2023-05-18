The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Hurricanes (-145).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 45 of 93 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 62.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-9).

The Panthers have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

Carolina is 14-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

Florida has a record of 9-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.30 3.00

