The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-140) against the Panthers (+120).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Panthers (+120) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida has a record of 12-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 45.5% chance to win.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

