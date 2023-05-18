Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-140) against the Panthers (+120).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Panthers (+120)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Florida has a record of 12-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 45.5% chance to win.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
