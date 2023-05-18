You can wager on player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk has recorded 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is among the leaders on the team with 73 total points (42 goals and 31 assists).

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 1 0 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs May. 2 1 0 1 1

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurricanes vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho has picked up 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 2 at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.