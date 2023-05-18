Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 on May 18, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk has recorded 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is among the leaders on the team with 73 total points (42 goals and 31 assists).
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Sebastian Aho has picked up 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
