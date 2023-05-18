Sam Bennett will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bennett has a point in 25 games this year (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 63 Games 4 40 Points 2 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

