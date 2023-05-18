Sam Bennett Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Hurricanes - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Sam Bennett will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Sam Bennett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Bennett Season Stats Insights
- In 63 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.
- Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Bennett has a point in 25 games this year (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.
- Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Bennett Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|63
|Games
|4
|40
|Points
|2
|16
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|1
