Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers meet the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Reinhart are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sam Reinhart vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 45 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

In 30 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 5 67 Points 3 31 Goals 1 36 Assists 2

