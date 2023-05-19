The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 win over the Celtics (his previous action) Martin put up 15 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Martin's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA -- 16 17.7 PR 13.5 14.4 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Martin is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, conceding 23.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.