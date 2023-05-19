The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

