In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9.5) 215 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 214.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9.5) 215 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 216.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4
Max Strus 12.5 -105 11.5
Gabe Vincent 10.5 -125 9.4
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -130 11.2

