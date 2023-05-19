Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|216.5
|-400
|+325
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams average a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-130
|20.4
|Max Strus
|12.5
|-105
|11.5
|Gabe Vincent
|10.5
|-125
|9.4
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-130
|11.2
