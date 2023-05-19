In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -105 11.5 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -125 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -130 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kyle Lowry or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.