In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have given up to their opponents.

Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries