The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.