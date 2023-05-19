Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|214.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.