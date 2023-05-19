Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at TD Garden on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

On Wednesday, the Heat defeated the Celtics 123-116, led by Jimmy Butler with 35 points. Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing team with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 7 6 0 2 Bam Adebayo 20 8 5 1 0 0 Kyle Lowry 15 3 3 1 1 3

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28.6 6.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 Bam Adebayo 17.9 9.5 3.5 1 0.7 0 Kyle Lowry 11.9 3.1 4.7 1.1 1.1 1.7 Caleb Martin 10.4 5.8 1.5 1 0.3 1.6 Gabe Vincent 11.1 1.7 4.6 1.1 0.1 2

