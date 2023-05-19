The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Butler tallied 35 points, seven assists and six steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-116 win versus the Celtics.

Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 5.5 5.3 5 PRA 40.5 34.1 42.7 PR 34.5 28.8 37.7 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

Butler has taken 13.9 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 12.7% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.