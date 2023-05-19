The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Love, in his last game (May 17 win against the Celtics) put up eight points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Love's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.2 7.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.5 Assists -- 1.9 1.9 PRA -- 16.5 15.5 PR 11.5 14.6 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Celtics

Love's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 16 8 6 0 2 0 1 11/2/2022 15 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 21 9 5 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.