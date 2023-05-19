Marlins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (20-23) and the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on May 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (1-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has been victorious eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (155 total, 3.5 per game).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Derek Law
|May 14
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|May 16
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray
|May 17
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 18
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Eury Pérez vs Trevor Williams
|May 19
|@ Giants
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 20
|@ Giants
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
|May 21
|@ Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
|May 23
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
|May 24
|@ Rockies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
