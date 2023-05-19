Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (20-23) and the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (1-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (155 total, 3.5 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule