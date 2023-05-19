Marlins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sandy Alcantara will start for the Miami Marlins against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
The Giants have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-120
|+100
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those contests.
- Miami has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-13 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 43 games with a total.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|9-10
|11-12
|12-9
|18-16
|5-5
