Sandy Alcantara will start for the Miami Marlins against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those contests.

Miami has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-13 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 43 games with a total.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 9-10 11-12 12-9 18-16 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.