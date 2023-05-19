Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 40 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami ranks 21st in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 155 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-4) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Alcantara has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Derek Law 5/14/2023 Reds W 3-1 Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.