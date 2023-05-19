How to Watch the Marlins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 40 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Miami ranks 21st in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 155 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.
- The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-4) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Alcantara has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Derek Law
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|-
