Thairo Estrada will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (20-23) on Friday, May 19, when they take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Marlins have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-4, 5.08 ERA)

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and won seven (38.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+175) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jean Segura 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+225) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

