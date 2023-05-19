Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Giants on May 19, 2023
Thairo Estrada and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins square off at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .378/.433/.473 slash line so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a .234/.314/.506 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Anthony DeSclafani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
DeSclafani Stats
- Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 21st, .960 WHIP ranks ninth, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.
DeSclafani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|7.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
|at Astros
|May. 2
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has put up 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .313/.363/.488 slash line so far this season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .271/.434/.500 slash line so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
