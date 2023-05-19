Thairo Estrada and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins square off at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .378/.433/.473 slash line so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .234/.314/.506 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 21st, .960 WHIP ranks ninth, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 7.0 10 5 5 3 1 at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has put up 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .313/.363/.488 slash line so far this season.

Estrada hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .271/.434/.500 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

