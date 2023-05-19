The Miami Marlins (23-21) will look to Bryan De La Cruz, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the San Francisco Giants (20-23) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday, at Oracle Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (1-4) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (1-4, 5.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Alcantara is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Alcantara will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 frames per outing).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 21st, .960 WHIP ranks ninth, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.

