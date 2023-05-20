Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekblad in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 23:23 on the ice per game.

In Ekblad's 71 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 28 of 71 games this season, Ekblad has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Ekblad goes over his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 71 Games 6 38 Points 2 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

