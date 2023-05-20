Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barkov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov has an implied probability of 67.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 68 Games 7 78 Points 7 23 Goals 4 55 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.