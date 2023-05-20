Anthony Duclair will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Looking to bet on Duclair's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

Duclair has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 20 games this season, Duclair has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Duclair goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 9 Points 9 2 Goals 4 7 Assists 5

