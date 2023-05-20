Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Lundell against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Anton Lundell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lundell has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 29% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lundell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 73 Games 7 33 Points 2 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

