Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has averaged 24:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 51 of 80 games this season, Montour has registered a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

In 42 of 80 games this season, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Montour hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 80 Games 7 73 Points 5 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 5

