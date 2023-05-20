Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Verhaeghe are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 81 Games 7 73 Points 8 42 Goals 4 31 Assists 4

