Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Luostarinen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Luostarinen has an assist in 24 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Luostarinen has an implied probability of 35.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 25.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 7 43 Points 0 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.