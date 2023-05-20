Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 82 games this year, Forsling has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Forsling goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Forsling has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 7 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

